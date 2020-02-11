WATCH | Shocking moment fully laden Durban taxi crashes into parking lot
CCTV footage has captured the moment the driver of a fully laden Durban taxi lost control and crashed the vehicle through the fence of a business premises before landing on its roof.
Rescue Care Emergency and Event Medical Services' Garrith Jamieson said the incident occurred in New Germany, west of Durban, shortly after 4.30pm on Monday.
"Paramedics found a taxi driver had somehow lost control and the vehicle collided through a fence before coming to rest on its roof on a parked vehicle."
A taxi lost control and crashed through a fence of a business premises on Escombe Road in New Germany, west of Durban, on Monday. The jaws of life had to be used to free one person tapped in the wreckage. A total of 16 people were injured. @TimesLIVE #TaxiCrash— Orrin Singh (@orrin417) February 11, 2020
Vid: @rescuecare pic.twitter.com/iYsqavSDH7
Jamieson said a number of people had been injured.
"One passenger was trapped in the wreckage and rescuers had to use the jaws of life to free him."
He said 16 people were treated on the scene before being transported to hospital.