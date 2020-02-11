WATCH | Shocking moment fully laden Durban taxi crashes into parking lot

CCTV footage has captured the moment the driver of a fully laden Durban taxi lost control and crashed the vehicle through the fence of a business premises before landing on its roof.

Rescue Care Emergency and Event Medical Services' Garrith Jamieson said the incident occurred in New Germany, west of Durban, shortly after 4.30pm on Monday.

"Paramedics found a taxi driver had somehow lost control and the vehicle collided through a fence before coming to rest on its roof on a parked vehicle."