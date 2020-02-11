South Africa

WATCH | Shocking moment fully laden Durban taxi crashes into parking lot

11 February 2020 - 16:58 By Orrin Singh
At least 16 people were injured when a taxi driver lost control of his vehicle in New Germany, west of Durban. The vehicle crashed through the fence of a business and landed on a parked vehicle.
Image: Rescue Care

CCTV footage has captured the moment the driver of a fully laden Durban taxi lost control and crashed the vehicle through the fence of a business premises before landing on its roof. 

Rescue Care Emergency and Event Medical Services' Garrith Jamieson said the incident occurred in New Germany, west of Durban, shortly after 4.30pm on Monday.

"Paramedics found a taxi driver had somehow lost control and the vehicle collided through a fence before coming to rest on its roof on a parked vehicle."

Jamieson said a number of people had been injured.

"One passenger was trapped in the wreckage and rescuers had to use the jaws of life to free him."

He said 16 people were treated on the scene before being transported to hospital.

