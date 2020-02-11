Zindzi Mandela reflects on her father's release - 'It's a bittersweet moment'
Zindzi Mandela, daughter of former president Nelson Mandela, has shared fond memories of her father as South Africans commemorate the 30th anniversary of his release from Drakenstein correctional services, formerly known as the Victor Verster prison.
Zindzi has reminisced about the weekends they went to visit him in prison and how, upon his release, she realised she would share him with the nation.
Tata may have been sweet but, according to Zindzi, he was overly protective.
She joked that “his release was my incarceration”.
30yrs ago #BitterSweet. In the euphoria of my Pops's release, I realised that he would never be my father alone. I often teased him about my seeing more of him when he was behind bars: 2 visits a month, over a weekend guaranteed. Living with him was my incarceration😂#Protective— Zindzi Mandela (@ZindziMandela) February 11, 2020
Mandela and other political prisoners were released in 1990 days after former president FW de Klerk announced the unbanning of black-led liberation movements. Four years later, Mandela became SA's first democratically elected president.
Mmusi Maimane also celebrated Mandela and said SA had not yet concluded its long walk to freedom, which he said would come in the form of quality education and health care.
“We are still on that long walk, to free quality education, to quality jobs and to world-class health care.”
A historic day indeed. Who can forget this moment in history.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) February 11, 2020
We are still on that long walk. To free quality education, to quality jobs and to world class healthcare.
“ After climbing a great hill, one only finds that there are many more hills to climb” https://t.co/weDx8ZScKG
President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his weekly newsletter, called for South Africans to form a united front in tackling the country's challenges.
“In confronting these challenges, it is vital we remain united. We all seek a growing and inclusive economy, health and safety for all. I am certain we can achieve all this for our country but we need a much closer collaboration among all parts of society.”