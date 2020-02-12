South Africa

And now for the good news, no load-shedding on Wednesday

12 February 2020 - 08:11 By TimesLIVE
No load-shedding is expected on Wednesday.
Image: Pixabay

Eskom said no load-shedding was anticipated for Wednesday, after days of rolling blackouts.

“While the system remains vulnerable, several units have returned successfully and good progress has been made in replenishing emergency reserves,” it said in an update on Wednesday.

“Unplanned outages were at 10,456MW at 5.50am.”

The news will be a welcome relief for residents with air-conditioning in the Western and Northern Cape, where temperatures are expected to soar on Wednesday.

The SA Weather Service (SAWS) forecast a maximum of 40°C for Worcester, 37°C in Beaufort West and Upington, and 34°C in Cape Town.

But the power utility warned that the system is still vulnerable and said “load-shedding can be implemented at short notice if there are any shifts on the system”.

There remains a possibility of load-shedding over the next 18 months, as critical maintenance is done to bring ageing generation units back to good health.

