South Africa

Cape Town minibus taxi driver gunned down inside his vehicle

12 February 2020 - 15:28 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
A taxi driver was shot dead in Cape Town on Tuesday night.
A taxi driver was shot dead in Cape Town on Tuesday night.
Image: Lebohang Mashiloane

A 51-year-old minibus taxi driver was shot dead in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred on the corner of Walter Sisulu and Lindela roads in Makhaza, Harare.

“According to reports, police members responded to a shooting complaint ... Upon arrival, they found the victim inside a Toyota Quantum with multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead on the scene,” said police spokesperson Sgt Pholelwa Njara.

A case of murder has been opened.

No arrests have been made.

READ MORE:

MEC steps in as Brits taxi violence leaves one dead, two injured

Taxi violence erupted in the North West town of Brits on Thursday, leaving one commuter dead, two injured and more than than 50 taxis with shattered ...
News
4 days ago

KZN robbery suspects die after crashing vehicle during police chase

Three suspects were killed and two others critically injured when a vehicle they had allegedly stolen overturned during a high-speed police chase ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Driver arrested for cramming 58 pupils into 14-seater taxi

A taxi driver was arrested after he allegedly crammed nearly 60 pupils into a minibus in Bela-Bela, Limpopo.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 'I can’t wait to drive past my ex in my new car': R114m Powerball winner South Africa
  2. Master's student freed after two years in jail for rape he did not commit South Africa
  3. Public protector digs deep into Aaron Motsoaledi's past News
  4. UFH student dies after stabbing on campus South Africa
  5. Masks on mouths at Joburg's China Mall as coronavirus fears continue South Africa

Latest Videos

Centurion barbershop customer on the run after killing robber
Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala dies
X