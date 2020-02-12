Committee to decide next week on complaints in Patricia Goliath vs John Hlophe saga

The Judicial Conduct Committee will meet next Friday to consider whether complaints involving Western Cape judge president John Hlophe and his deputy, Patricia Goliath, should be reported to the Judicial Conduct Tribunal.

The committee of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) gave an update on Wednesday on complaints lodged by Goliath with the JSC in January and a counter application last week by Hlophe.

The JSC announced last month that the complaint by Goliath would be dealt with by the Judicial Conduct Committee, a statutory body chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

In her complaint, Goliath accused Hlophe and his wife, Gayaat Salie-Hlophe, of gross misconduct.

Goliath also accused Hlophe of attempting to interfere in a legal challenge to the inter-governmental agreement between South Africa and Russian nuclear agency Rosatom.

In addition, she alleged there had been physical assault by Hlophe on judges, as well as intimidation, victimisation and abuse.