Driver doused with petrol as protests bring Eastern Cape towns to a standstill

The Eastern Cape towns of Butterworth and Komani came to a standstill on Tuesday as protesters ran amok, burning tyres and blocking roads, as they demonstrated about various service-delivery issues.

In one of the day's most shocking incidents, DispatchLIVE witnessed a Komani taxi driver being pulled from his vehicle and doused in petrol. He had angered a mob of about 50 protesters while trying to get past them.

Fortunately protest leaders intervened and managed to drag him away and call off the mob. They then allowed him to drive away.

The Komani protest centred on electricity being disconnected to areas of Victoria Park and Aloevale, while the Butterworth uprising stemmed from water-related issues.

Schools and businesses in Butterworth were closed for fear of protesters looting and damaging property.

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane condemned reports that members of the mob had snatched keys from truck drivers and used the trucks to block parts of the N2.