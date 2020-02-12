South Africa

Driver killed, nine injured as falling tree crushes minibus in Gauteng

12 February 2020 - 09:48 By TimesLIVE
Emergency services had to cut away the tree to rescue two men trapped inside the crushed minibus.
Emergency services had to cut away the tree to rescue two men trapped inside the crushed minibus.
Image: ER24

A man was killed and nine other people were injured when a large tree fell onto a minibus in Isando, Ekurhuleni, on Wednesday.

Medics found passengers trapped in the minibus, which had been crushed by the tree, just after 6am.

“Three men were found lying trapped inside the front of the vehicle, while seven others were found either standing or seated near the vehicle,” said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

“Medics assessed the patients and found that the entrapped driver had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing more could be done by paramedics.

“The other two entrapped men were found in a critical condition, while seven other men sustained minor to moderate injuries,” he said.

Rescue personnel worked for about two hours, removing parts of the fallen tree until they were able to free the trapped men.

The injured were treated and taken to hospital.

MORE

R40,000 reward for KZN taxi driver who helped woman give birth

Richards Bay taxi driver Nhlonipho Zulu was left speechless when the SA National Taxi Council rewarded him with R40,000 for helping a woman deliver ...
News
2 weeks ago

SA's taxi ride survival guide

You’ve got to admit that South Africans are a breed of their own.
News
1 week ago

Pupil among 3 killed in Gauteng deluge, and there's more rain to come

Three people were killed and hundreds displaced during heavy downpours that dumped more than 100mm of rain over parts of Gauteng at the weekend
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. 'I can’t wait to drive past my ex in my new car': R114m Powerball winner South Africa
  2. Master's student freed after two years in jail for rape he did not commit South Africa
  3. Public protector digs deep into Aaron Motsoaledi's past News
  4. UFH student dies after stabbing on campus South Africa
  5. Masks on mouths at Joburg's China Mall as coronavirus fears continue South Africa

Latest Videos

Centurion barbershop customer on the run after killing robber
Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala dies
X