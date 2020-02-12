Durban father gets life for raping and sexually assaulting his daughter

A Durban father has been slapped with a life sentence for sexually assaulting and raping his daughter.

The young woman, who may not be named, sat silently as her 51-year-old father was sentenced in the Durban regional court on Wednesday to an effective life imprisonment for sexually assaulting and raping her.

The woman - now 22 - suffered the trauma at the hands of her father when she was between the ages of six and eight.

She told TimesLIVE after the sentencing: “We all can rest now knowing my father is put away for good. He can't hurt anyone any more.”

The bearded man, from the Bluff, denied all the charges when he first appeared before magistrate Melanie de Jager.

He said he was a “loving father”.

He and his 27-year-old son labelled the young woman "a mentally unstable liar".

But the magistrate ruled that the young woman had told the truth.