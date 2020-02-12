Durban security guard arrested for gruesome triple murder of cousins

A Durban security guard has been arrested for the gruesome murders of three cousins, who burnt to death in their home nine months ago.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said a nine-month investigation led to the arrest of the man linked to the murder of three cousins in KwaNdengezi, west of the city.

The man was arrested at his workplace in Isipingo on Monday.

“His arrest follows an incident that took place on April 5 2019 at Shongweni, where three 28-year-old men were asleep in an outbuilding when their dwelling caught on fire.

“The three victims, Thabo Maphumulo and Sboniso and Siyabonga Shabalala, were burnt beyond recognition when their home was doused with petrol and set alight,” he said.

Initially police opened an inquest docket.

“Following a rigorous probe the investigating officer was able to connect the dots with regards to the suspect involved and the docket was changed to murder.

“On Monday night the suspect was traced and arrested with the assistance of the K9 Unit. The investigation revealed that the deceased and suspect are related,” Naicker said.

The man is expected to appear in the Pinetown magistrate's court on Thursday.

KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula commended the investigating officer for his perseverance in the case.

“These arrests send a clear message to the perpetrators of crime that the long arm of the law will always catch up with you.

“We hope this arrest will bring closure to the family,” he said.