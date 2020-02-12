Guards tied up with shoelaces, electronics worth R4,5m stolen from Midrand school

Equipment worth an estimated R4,5m has been stolen from a school in Midrand.

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubela said Noordwyk Secondary School was broken into at about 3.45am on Tuesday.

Five armed men tied up the security guards with their shoelaces.

The gang stole computers, laptops and solar panels.

No injuries were reported and no arrests were made.

The Gauteng department of education could not immediately comment.

TimesLIVE reported in January how four armed suspects entered Quarry Heights Primary School in Newlands East, north of Durban, and robbed staff of cash and cellphones on their first day back at school.