Joy as schoolgirl kidnap accused Karabo Tau is granted bail

Cape Town schoolgirl Karabo Tau was released on R2,000 bail on Wednesday.

The Claremont High matric pupil was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a two-month-old baby from Khayelitsha on January 16. After being in custody for more than two weeks, she was allowed to go home.

"This has traumatised my whole family," said Karabo's relieved father Hercules Tau outside the Bellville magistrate's court.

"I haven't eaten anything but a peach for more than two weeks while Karabo has been in jail. The investigating officers need to do their job properly and not just bring a case against someone from a Facebook picture.

"The R2,000 is a lot of money, but I'm happy to pay it to get my daughter out of jail."