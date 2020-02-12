South Africa

Kruger National Park lashed by rain, closes some camps and gravel roads

12 February 2020 - 14:56 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
The Kruger National Park has closed its gravel roads and some facilities due to heavy rains that started at the beginning of the week. This picture was taken in 2016.
The Kruger National Park has closed its gravel roads and some facilities due to heavy rains that started at the beginning of the week. This picture was taken in 2016.
Image: South African National Parks

The Kruger National Park has closed many of its gravel roads and some facilities because of recent heavy rains.

Park managers have advised guests driving in the park to be careful and to avoid using the gravel routes until further notice.

Reynold Thakhuli, SANParks spokesperson, said the high-intensity rain, especially in the north of the park, should start clearing by Thursday - but river levels might stay high for some time.

“As a precautionary measure, gravel roads and remote camps, mostly in the north of the park, have temporarily been closed and guests booked into the flagged camps are being moved to safer camps.

“These closures are necessary to ensure visitors’ safety during this time and we would like to advise guests to stick to the tar roads while driving inside the park,” Thakhuli said.

The remote camps and gravel roads which are temporarily closed are:

  • Nyalaland Wilderness Trail
  • Sirheni Bush Camp
  • Bateleur Bush Camp (only accessible via Nkokodzi turn-off)
  • Balule Camp
  • Talamati Bush Camp
  • Pafuri Gate
  • Tshokwane and Muzandzeni picnic sites
  • Sand River low-water bridge is inaccessible.

Thakhuli added that all gravel roads in the Nxanatseni (north) region of the park, from Pafuri to Letaba, would be closed - except the Giriyondo gravel road, which will be closely monitored.

He advised guests to avoid all roads with “no entry” signs or which are blocked with other objects.

MORE

No fairytale end for lion cub snatched by baboon

There will probably be no happy ending for the lion cub that a male baboon snatched from its hiding place in the Kruger National Park on Saturday.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

That selfie might lead poachers to their next kill in Kruger National Park

The Kruger National Park has requested visitors to the reserve to switch off geotagging on their cellphones when taking pictures of wildlife during ...
News
4 weeks ago

Speeding driver blamed after three impala found dead in Kruger Park

The Kruger National Park has expressed its shock following the discovery of three dead impalas.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'I can’t wait to drive past my ex in my new car': R114m Powerball winner South Africa
  2. Master's student freed after two years in jail for rape he did not commit South Africa
  3. Public protector digs deep into Aaron Motsoaledi's past News
  4. UFH student dies after stabbing on campus South Africa
  5. Masks on mouths at Joburg's China Mall as coronavirus fears continue South Africa

Latest Videos

Centurion barbershop customer on the run after killing robber
Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala dies
X