Kruger National Park lashed by rain, closes some camps and gravel roads

The Kruger National Park has closed many of its gravel roads and some facilities because of recent heavy rains.

Park managers have advised guests driving in the park to be careful and to avoid using the gravel routes until further notice.

Reynold Thakhuli, SANParks spokesperson, said the high-intensity rain, especially in the north of the park, should start clearing by Thursday - but river levels might stay high for some time.

“As a precautionary measure, gravel roads and remote camps, mostly in the north of the park, have temporarily been closed and guests booked into the flagged camps are being moved to safer camps.

“These closures are necessary to ensure visitors’ safety during this time and we would like to advise guests to stick to the tar roads while driving inside the park,” Thakhuli said.

The remote camps and gravel roads which are temporarily closed are:

Nyalaland Wilderness Trail

Sirheni Bush Camp

Bateleur Bush Camp (only accessible via Nkokodzi turn-off)

Balule Camp

Talamati Bush Camp

Pafuri Gate

Tshokwane and Muzandzeni picnic sites

Sand River low-water bridge is inaccessible.

Thakhuli added that all gravel roads in the Nxanatseni (north) region of the park, from Pafuri to Letaba, would be closed - except the Giriyondo gravel road, which will be closely monitored.

He advised guests to avoid all roads with “no entry” signs or which are blocked with other objects.