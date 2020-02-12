South Africa

KZN police search for gang wanted for theft of state-owned vehicles

12 February 2020 - 12:10 By Suthentira Govender
Police are looking for eight men who allegedly stole state-owned vehicles in Kwa-Zulu-Natal.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

Police in KwaZulu-Natal are offering a R50,000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest of a gang of men who allegedly stole eight vehicles belonging to the provincial agriculture department.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said eight men allegedly held up security guards at the department's office in Ndwedwe, north of Durban, on Monday.

“They threatened the guards and held them in an office. They then gained entry into an administration office and obtained the keys for the vehicles which were locked in a safe. Eight state vehicles were taken from the premises. All eight vehicles are white bakkies."

The vehicles are three Nissan Hardbody bakkies, three Toyota Hiluxes, an Isuzu single cab and a Ford Ranger.

“A reward of up to R50,000 is being offered for any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects,” said Mbele.

