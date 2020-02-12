South Africa

'Monster' sentenced to life behind bars for rape of KZN mom

12 February 2020 - 12:26 By Suthentira Govender
A KwaZulu-Natal man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2015 rape of a mother.
Image: 123rf.com/skycinema

A KwaZulu-Natal man who raped a woman who was en route to buy medication for her child, has been jailed for life, five years after the incident took place.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the 27-year-old man was sentenced in the Vryheid regional court on Wednesday.

“The sentence stems from an incident where the accused raped a 33-year-old woman who was en route to purchase medication for her child at a garage.

“The victim was approached by the accused while she was on the road and he forced her into the bush, where he raped her.

“He robbed the victim of her jewellery before he fled the scene. In addition to the sentence, the court also declared the accused unfit to possess a firearm,” said Mbele.

KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula said: “It is very comforting to know that this monster is behind bars where he belongs.

“The sentence meted out to him by the court sends a clear message that crimes against women and children will not be tolerated,” he said.

