Protesting UWC students claim they were 'brutally beaten' and detained

Students at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) claim they were wrongfully detained and assaulted on Monday.

The claims — made by one of the affected students in a Facebook post, as well as by the student representative council (SRC) president — have been denied by the university, which says the students should open cases against anyone involved if they were assaulted.

The student who wrote the post reiterated the details to TimesLIVE.

Four students were reportedly involved in the incident.

According to student Siyasanga Ndwayi, three students were detained by UWC's campus protection services (CPS) on Monday morning for allegedly disrupting the registration process and causing damage to university property.