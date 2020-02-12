Schoolgirl killed by teacher's car in Soshanguve, another raped in Tembisa

The Gauteng education department has lost yet another learner. This time, a 11-year-old girl from Raikana Primary School in Soshanguve, outside Pretoria, was killed.

“She was knocked down by a motor vehicle - ironically by an educator from Arethabeng Primary School,” said spokesperson Steve Mabona.

“The learner was rushed to a local clinic. Unfortunately the learner died while receiving medical attention at the clinic."

It was not immediately clear whether the accident happened on or outside the school premises.

The girl is the 13th Gauteng pupil to die since the start of the school year. On Tuesday, Kelebogile Reuben Malopyane, a grade 10 learner at Ferndale High School, died after falling from a balcony of the second floor of the Randburg school.