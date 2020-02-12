Tito Mboweni & Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams lead by example as they fly cattle class to Sona

Finance and communications ministers Tito Mboweni and Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams are leading by example by choosing to fly economy class from Joburg to Cape Town before the state of the nation (Sona) address on Thursday.

Viral pictures of the two were shared by Mboweni on his Twitter account on Tuesday. The minister implied they were on a mission to change behaviour by making it a norm for politicians to fly with regular people.