Tito Mboweni & Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams lead by example as they fly cattle class to Sona
Finance and communications ministers Tito Mboweni and Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams are leading by example by choosing to fly economy class from Joburg to Cape Town before the state of the nation (Sona) address on Thursday.
Viral pictures of the two were shared by Mboweni on his Twitter account on Tuesday. The minister implied they were on a mission to change behaviour by making it a norm for politicians to fly with regular people.
Step by step, changing behavior. Flying economy class from Johannesburg to Cape Town. February 11, 2020. 💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/Jdxs45dDQ1— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) February 11, 2020
Mboweni is making it easy for South Africans to believe in his mission, as in 2019, he ditched the perks of being a government official and flew "cattle class" to Cape Town. The minister who holds the country's purse strings is also well known on social media for rustling up tasty meals with his favourite food - tinned pilchards.
In March 2018, President Cyril Ramaphosa was spotted on a FlySafair flight to Durban by a passenger, who shared the picture on social media.
A friend of mine is flying Safair to Durbs, and there's a guest on the plane ... pic.twitter.com/25Obe9suYb— Mike Stopforth (@mikestopforth) March 30, 2018