Virgin reinstates Cape Town to London flights after five-year hiatus

An announcement on Virgin Atlantic's website said the new route would complement the airline's Airbus A350 daily flights between Heathrow and OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

“The VS478 will operate as a night flight, departing Heathrow at 4.20pm, arriving into Cape Town at 5.55am, whereas the inbound, the VS479, will depart at 8am, landing later that day at 6pm,” it said.