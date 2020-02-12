Virgin reinstates Cape Town to London flights after five-year hiatus
Virgin Atlantic is launching a daily London to Cape Town service.
The airline's chief commercial officer, Juha Jarvinen, said on Wednesday that the service would start on October 25 and use a 264-seat Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.
Well, everyone deserves a choice. So you’ve persuaded us. We’re coming back to Cape Town! *Blows vuvuzela* Flights start on 25th October 2020 and you can book your seat from 18th February: https://t.co/OXmAGfWGH5 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/vcRsqTVGLs— Virgin Atlantic (@VirginAtlantic) February 12, 2020
An announcement on Virgin Atlantic's website said the new route would complement the airline's Airbus A350 daily flights between Heathrow and OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.
“The VS478 will operate as a night flight, departing Heathrow at 4.20pm, arriving into Cape Town at 5.55am, whereas the inbound, the VS479, will depart at 8am, landing later that day at 6pm,” it said.
The website said return economy fares would start at £713 (about R13,690) and bookings would open on February 18.
“We’re delighted to be flying to Cape Town again and we’re expecting a high proportion of leisure travellers on this route, taking advantage of the winter sun, the safaris and, of course, the world-famous wine region,” said Jarvinen.
Cape Town Air Access is proud to announce the direct route from London Heathrow to Cape Town with Virgin Atlantic. The seasonal service will commence from October 2020 onwards.— Meet in Cape Town (@CapeTownCB) February 12, 2020
For the full announcement visit: https://t.co/LnkbKswTw0 pic.twitter.com/ckAg83fdEd
Virgin scrapped its direct London to Cape Town flights in April 2015, saying it wanted to focus on key markets in the UK and US. It operated the route for two years.