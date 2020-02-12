'We will intensify the struggle,' vows UKZN student representative council

The student representative council (SRC) at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has vowed to “intensify the struggle” as a stalemate with management continued after a meeting on Tuesday.

Students marched to the Durban City Hall on Tuesday with a memorandum of demands after a meeting between the SRC and managers did not prove fruitful.

The university, which has been plagued by protests and numerous cases of arson, suspended lectures on Monday, “until further notice”.

In an EWN interview, UKZN Howard College SRC chair Mphathi Majola said the only issue they were able to agree on was extending the registration date to March 6.

“In relation to other issues, which are the 15% (issue), as well as other issues affecting students, there was no movement from management. They are maintaining their position that they will continue to impose 15%,” said Majola.

When asked about the way forward, Majola said: “The way forward is to intensify the struggle.”

Unrest broke out at the university two weeks ago, when students protested about a rule that required them to pay 15% of their historic debt before registering.

According to an SRC memorandum, the majority of students who owe the university money were beneficiaries of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and other forms of subsidies.

The SRC said 16,000 students were financially excluded as a result.

The university said previously it could no longer make financial concessions.

It is unclear when the academic programme will resume. However, registration is ongoing.