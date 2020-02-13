Armed robbers hit Durban shopping centre

Shoppers at The Atrium in Durban on Thursday ran for cover when gunmen stormed a jewellery store.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said there was a shooting and robbery at the shopping centre.

“We can confirm a shooting today at 13:47 (1.47pm), where a group of armed suspects entered the business premises on Ridge Road in Overport and held the employees.

“At gunpoint they took jewellery and fled the scene in their getaway vehicle,” she said.