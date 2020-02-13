South Africa

Cape Town rail enforcers chalk up 238 arrests in their first year

13 February 2020 - 10:28 By TimesLIVE
A member of Cape Town's rail enforcement unit with some of the 2,225m of stolen cable recovered in its first year.
Image: City of Cape Town

Cape Town’s rail enforcement unit arrested 238 people in its first year.

The partners behind the 100-strong team — the city of Cape Town, the Western Cape government and the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) — said on Thursday that 55 people were charged under the Criminal Matters Amendment Act for damaging essential infrastructure.

The unit impounded more than 2km of stolen copper cable and 865kg of stolen metal and carried out 2,471 inspections at theft hot spots and scrapyards.

The agreement to co-fund the unit expires at the end of June and the city and provincial governments said they wanted to extend it for at least a year.

