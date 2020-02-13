Drowned North West pupils missed school because of teachers’ workshop

The North West education department on Wednesday revealed that the two children who drowned at a construction site in Lebaleng township had missed school because of a teachers’ workshop.

“The two boys were not at school on the day of the incident as the school released letters to parents of all grade 3 learners that teachers will be attending a workshop [on Tuesday],” said department spokesperson Elias Malindi.

While the police earlier said the boys were aged eight and 10, the education department said they were actually seven and eight and had been in grade 3 and 4 respectively.

It was not immediately clear why the grade 4 pupil had also been kept away from school.