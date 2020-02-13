South Africa

EFF supporters in court ahead of Adam Catzavelos sentencing

13 February 2020 - 09:49 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Adam Catzavelos at the Randburg magistrate's court in November 2019.
Adam Catzavelos at the Randburg magistrate's court in November 2019.
Image: Nomahlubi Jordaan

Sentencing proceedings are expected to start on Thursday at the Randburg magistrate's court in the crimen injuria case against Adam Catzavelos.

EFF members in party regalia were seated in court ahead of his appearance.

Catzavelos pleaded guilty to, and was convicted of, crimen injuria for racist comments he made in December 2018.

He gained infamy after a video he recorded on a holiday in Greece went viral. In it he bragged about there not being a single “k****r in sight” on the beach.

Catzavelos admitted in his plea to using the offensive word and conceded that it impaired the dignity of others.

The EFF in Gauteng laid charges after the video gained traction, generating outrage.

Gauteng party leader Mandisa Mashego is expected to testify in aggravation of sentence.

MORE

Busy year tackling hate speech for SAHRC and more to come in 2020

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) had a busy 2019 in the equality court where it racked up victories against those who uttered hate speech - and ...
News
1 month ago

Adam Catzavelos pleads guilty to crimen injuria charge for racial slur

Adam Catzavelos has pleaded guilty to a charge of crimen injuria for his racist comments.
News
2 months ago

'He must stop wasting time': EFF on Catzavelos bid to sink criminal case

Adam Catzavelos, the man who caused an uproar after using the k-word in a video, is yet to hear the outcome of representations he made to the NDPP to ...
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Master's student freed after two years in jail for rape he did not commit South Africa
  2. 'I can’t wait to drive past my ex in my new car': R114m Powerball winner South Africa
  3. Masks on mouths at Joburg's China Mall as coronavirus fears continue South Africa
  4. FREE TO READ | They studied for six years, only to discover they couldn’t ... South Africa
  5. FREE TO READ | Eskom: Public must pay R190bn to fix our mess. Judge: Think again South Africa

Latest Videos

Centurion barbershop customer on the run after killing robber
Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala dies
X