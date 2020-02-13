First load-shedding, now nightly water cuts for Polokwane

First it was load-shedding and now daily water cuts are on the cards for residents in Polokwane.

Water supply to the capital city in Limpopo will be cut off every day from 8pm until 4am, the municipality announced on Wednesday.

“The exercise helps in accumulating water quicker, as there will be no usage during the said time frames and, as such, the system will be better pressurised when the water is released in the mornings,” said municipal manager Dikgape Makobe.

Makobe said the municipality was experiencing water shortages, affecting urban and rural areas.

Several challenges were being encountered at two water plants, including ageing infrastructure resulting in regular mainline pipe bursts and pump failures. Power failures had also contributed to the problem, Makobe said.