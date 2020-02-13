Five takeouts from Zuma supporters: he suffers terrible, racist persecution

Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans' Association (MKMVA) member Carl Niehaus on Wednesday delivered a scathing statement, slamming the ANC and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for “abusing” former president Jacob Zuma.

Niehaus read the statement on behalf of the Radical Economic Transformation President Zuma Support Group at a press conference in Gauteng.

Here are five takeouts from the presser:

Warrant of arrest

He described the Pietermaritzburg high court's decision to issue Zuma with a stayed warrant of arrest as a “travesty of justice”.

“It's been proven beyond doubt how the NPA has been repurposed for political score-settling. The manner in which the NPA blatantly and shamelessly played politics in questioning Zuma's illness was just a continuation of the very same travesty of justice from the past two and a half decades of Zuma's persecution.”

Whites get a free pass

Taking a swipe at former president FW de Klerk, he said that unlike Zuma, De Klerk “got a free ride” for his crimes. He added that the abuse of Zuma proved that racial inequality still existed in SA.

“White privilege, on a grand, apartheid-like scale, continues to prevail after the attainment of our democracy. The contrast could not be clearer and it is utterly shameful.”

Zuma is a hero

Niehaus accused the ruling party of attempting to erase Zuma's contribution to the liberation struggle by marring his reputation with endless charges and court cases.

“History has no blank pages. It records that Zuma is a freedom fighter who joined the ANC at the age of 16 and was incarcerated for 10 years on Robben Island because he was fighting for freedom and justice. How deeply sad that after 26 years of democracy Zuma, who fought so hard, is humiliated?”

State capture isn't new

He accused the Oppenheimers, Ruperts and the “Stellenbosch mafia” of being the kingpins of state capture and for having a stronghold on SA's economy.

“These are the real state capturers and we ask ourselves why are they not appearing. We ask ourselves why are they not appearing before the Zondo commission. The commission is in danger of becoming a cover-up for those white monopoly owners of SA's economy.”

Targeted for RET

“Zuma and the terrible, racist persecution that he suffers is the personification of the struggle for full liberation and blacks' dignity, economic justice and continuing of apartheid practices.”