South Africa

From fashion faux pas to the EFF, here's what Mzansi is ready for at Sona

13 February 2020 - 13:59 By Cebelihle Bhengu
President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the state of the nation address in parliament on Thursday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the state of the nation address in parliament on Thursday.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

The state of the nation address (Sona) is a few hours away and South Africans are already taking to social media to share what they are looking forward to most.

The Twitter fashion police are standing by to provide their thoughts on local politicians who normally show their fashionable side by dazzling on the red carpet in designer dresses and suits.

For some, Sona is about more serious stuff, such as SAA, Eskom and unemployment.

One has said President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to reflect on what his administration has achieved since last year's Sona.

Also in the spotlight is the EFF, which has, on numerous occasions, threatened to disrupt Ramaphosa's address if he insists on keeping public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan in his cabinet.

Here's what tweeps are excited about:

MORE

Don't thank FW for Mandela's freedom, Ramaphosa tells anniversary crowd

The release of Nelson Mandela in 1990 was not an act of kindness on the part of then-president FW de Klerk, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday.
Politics
1 day ago

Ramaphosa 'not losing sleep' over EFF's threat to disrupt Sona

President Cyril Ramaphosa is unfazed by the EFF's threats to disrupt his state of the nation address on Thursday evening.
Politics
20 hours ago

Ramaphosa to host pre-Sona dialogue focusing on jobs for young people

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to hold a youth dialogue on Wednesday ahead of his state of the nation address the following day.
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Master's student freed after two years in jail for rape he did not commit South Africa
  2. 'I can’t wait to drive past my ex in my new car': R114m Powerball winner South Africa
  3. Masks on mouths at Joburg's China Mall as coronavirus fears continue South Africa
  4. FREE TO READ | They studied for six years, only to discover they couldn’t ... South Africa
  5. FREE TO READ | Eskom: Public must pay R190bn to fix our mess. Judge: Think again South Africa

Latest Videos

The State of the Presidents: A closer look at SA’s presidents
Centurion barbershop customer on the run after killing robber
X