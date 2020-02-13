From fashion faux pas to the EFF, here's what Mzansi is ready for at Sona

The state of the nation address (Sona) is a few hours away and South Africans are already taking to social media to share what they are looking forward to most.

The Twitter fashion police are standing by to provide their thoughts on local politicians who normally show their fashionable side by dazzling on the red carpet in designer dresses and suits.

For some, Sona is about more serious stuff, such as SAA, Eskom and unemployment.

One has said President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to reflect on what his administration has achieved since last year's Sona.

Also in the spotlight is the EFF, which has, on numerous occasions, threatened to disrupt Ramaphosa's address if he insists on keeping public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan in his cabinet.

Here's what tweeps are excited about: