From fashion faux pas to the EFF, here's what Mzansi is ready for at Sona
The state of the nation address (Sona) is a few hours away and South Africans are already taking to social media to share what they are looking forward to most.
The Twitter fashion police are standing by to provide their thoughts on local politicians who normally show their fashionable side by dazzling on the red carpet in designer dresses and suits.
For some, Sona is about more serious stuff, such as SAA, Eskom and unemployment.
One has said President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to reflect on what his administration has achieved since last year's Sona.
Also in the spotlight is the EFF, which has, on numerous occasions, threatened to disrupt Ramaphosa's address if he insists on keeping public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan in his cabinet.
Here's what tweeps are excited about:
#SONA is one of the prestigious and premium event, in which the President of #SouthAfrica reports on the status of the nation. When Fashion and Politics meet !!! #SONA2020 @NoncebaMhlauli @GovernmentZA @DlaminiZuma pic.twitter.com/wxpiDg1HTT— Saminas ( Mayimele )💚💛❤ (@zemanas) February 13, 2020
#SONA drop crime,drop #Loadshedding and take that money u keep wasting at corrupt SAA and denel then invest it on EDUCATION— Lepara👌 (@LeboNehe) February 13, 2020
#SONA— Sure Kamhunga (@SKamhunga) February 13, 2020
Coming against following backdrop
1. 29.1% jobless rate
2. Worst retail sales since 2009
3. Rolling power blackouts
4. SOEs like Eskom, SAA on brink of collapse
5. Tepid GDP
6. Rampant crime
7. Low investor confidence
8. Poor service delivery
Ramaphosa has to deliver
The president needs to update us on the jobs he promised during SONA, because all we saw was people getting retrenched. #umphakathi— Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) February 12, 2020
Morning all! The "circus" makes its annual return tonight, along with the prerequisite fashion flop show! Get the popcorn ready, and the keyboard warriors, do rehearsals, its fastest fingers first! #SONA— Illegal Immigrant (@denny52pen) February 13, 2020
EFF gave President Cyril Ramaphosa 10 reasons why he should fire Pravin Gordhan and up to now Cyril haven't fired Pravin......... So Cyril is effectively saying to Malema: " bring it on, I am ready for you:" #SONA pic.twitter.com/X7IH6ySuH7— Abuti Josef🇿🇦 (@AbutiJosef) February 13, 2020
The EFF are slowly losing relevance. The plan to disrupt The #SONA will blow up in their faces. Anarchy will never earn anyone voters. We have serious problems as a country and personal spats between elected Politicians aren't helping in solving our problems.— Tumelo Motata (@23ianstyne) February 13, 2020
#ScrapSONA2020if it won't highlights what has been achieved since the previous SONA 2019 pic.twitter.com/qaK79bPRsp— #MatomeFM (@TT_Kgopa) February 13, 2020