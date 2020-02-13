'Nothing but love and acceptance': Catzavelos on community service in Soweto

Adam Catzavelos says doing community service in Orlando East, Soweto, made him realise that black people were forgiving.

Catzavelos, who took the stand in mitigation of sentence at the Randburg magistrate's court on Thursday, told the court he had become a “better” person since doing community service at the Seth Mazibuko Foundation.

He told the court he had completed 100 hours of community service.

Catzavelos said the foundation had taught him a lot about black people's struggles and had taken him to slain political activist Chris Hani's grave. He also got to learn about Black Consciousness leader Steve Biko, who died in police custody.

He said he had told the “Gogos” and “Mkhulus” that he worked with, that he would go back to see them even after his community service was over.