South Africa

KZN man gets two life sentences for murder of relative and her domestic worker

13 February 2020 - 11:00 By LWANDILE BHENGU
A KwaZulu-Natal man has been sentenced to two life terms for a double murder, plus 15 years for robbery.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

The mastermind behind a double murder in KwaZulu-Natal has been sentenced to two life terms for strangling his relative and her domestic worker.

Kgotso Ntilane, 20, received two life sentences in the Durban high court on Tuesday for the 2018 murders of Nonhlanhla Zondi, 54, and 36-year-old Slindile Buthelezi.

Ntilane also received 15 years for robbery.

His accomplices, Nkanyiso Mvuna and Ndumiso Myeni, both 20, each received 15 years for robbery.

Zondi, a schoolteacher, and Buthelezi’s bodies were discovered in a sugarcane field in Bishopstowe, outside Pietermaritzburg, in November 2018.

“The victims were taken from their home in Appelsbosch, in northern KZN, where they were robbed of a vehicle and their valuables before being strangled and suffocated to death,” said SAPS spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

Police investigations led them to Alexandra in Gauteng where Zondi’s stolen car was recovered.

Investigations also revealed that Ntilane and Zondi were related and that Ntilane was the mastermind behind the murders.

“The accused were also found in possession of valuables belonging to the deceased.

“They were immediately arrested and charged for possession of the suspected stolen property. The men were brought to the province to face the consequences of their actions,” said Mbele.

