Lotteries commission silent on COO's 'leave of absence' amid allegations

The National Lotteries Commission has refused to confirm a DA claim that it has given leave of absence to its COO amid an investigation into alleged improper use of funds.

Dean Macpherson, the DA spokesperson on trade, industry and economic development, said on Wednesday that Philemon Letwaba had taken “voluntary leave with immediate effect until 1 March 2020”.

TimesLIVE has also seen an internal communication from commission head Thabang Mampane, dated Monday, advising staff that Letwaba is on “leave of absence”.