South Africa

Man accused of murdering TVET student 'profiled' for other possible crimes

13 February 2020 - 15:34 By Deepika Naidoo
Lesiba Zacharia Moabi appeared in court on Wednesday in connection with the murder of Tshidi Mocheko.
Lesiba Zacharia Moabi appeared in court on Wednesday in connection with the murder of Tshidi Mocheko.
Image: SAPS

A 36-year-old man accused of brutally killing TVET college student Tshidi Mocheko made his first court appearance at the Lephalale magistrate's court on Wednesday.  

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the man, Lesiba Zacharia Moabi, was being profiled to check if he was involved in other serious crimes.

Moabi was arrested on Monday after the 27-year-old Mocheko's body was found with multiple stab wounds in the yard of a house in Onverwacht, Lephalale, the same day.

Moabi was arrested at Marapong township, on the outskirts of Lephalale, after police launched a manhunt for the student's killer.

He was remanded in custody and is expected to appear in court for a formal bail application on February 27.

MORE

Limpopo student stabbed to death

Police in Lephalale are looking for a person they believe can assist with their investigation into the death of Tshidi Mocheko
News
2 days ago

Precious Ramabulana’s alleged killer changes plea to not guilty, court hears that he 'raped' a minor too

A Limpopo man accused of murdering 21-year-old Capricorn TVET College student Precious Ramabulana said he intended to plead not guilty to all the ...
News
1 week ago

Five student murders that shocked the country in 2019

This year was tragic for SA students, with murders and RIP hashtags topping social media trend lists
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Master's student freed after two years in jail for rape he did not commit South Africa
  2. 'I can’t wait to drive past my ex in my new car': R114m Powerball winner South Africa
  3. Masks on mouths at Joburg's China Mall as coronavirus fears continue South Africa
  4. Two women bust with R1.2m worth of explosives boarding bus to Gauteng South Africa
  5. FREE TO READ | They studied for six years, only to discover they couldn’t ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Zozibini's homecoming: Miss Universe met with cheers in Joburg
The State of the Presidents: A closer look at SA’s presidents
X