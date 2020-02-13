Nedbank warns customers of a personal-security breach at a third-party supplier

About 1-7-million clients of Nedbank, of which 1.1-million are active, were potentially affected by a “data security incident" at a company handling SMS and e-mail marketing for the bank.

This comes two weeks after Tracker SA was hit by a ransomware attack.

Nedbank said on Thursday it had investigated a data-security issue that occurred at the premises of a third-party service provider, Computer Facilities (Pty) Ltd.

“A subset of the potentially compromised data at Computer Facilities included personal information (names, ID numbers, telephone numbers, physical and/or e-mail addresses) of some Nedbank clients," the bank said.

However, “no Nedbank systems or client bank accounts have been compromised in any manner whatsoever or are at risk as a result of this data issue".

Nedbank said it had identified the data-security issue at Computer Facilities as part of its routine and ongoing monitoring procedures.

“Once we became aware of the issue, we engaged as a matter of urgency with the service provider and leading forensic experts to conduct an extensive investigation.

“We have moved swiftly to proactively secure and destroy all Nedbank client information held by Computer Facilities."