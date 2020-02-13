South Africa

One killed, several injured after two trains collide in Roodepoort

13 February 2020 - 06:47 By Iavan Pijoos
The train crashed into a goods train, resulting in a derailment.
The train crashed into a goods train, resulting in a derailment.
Image: Netcare911

One person was killed and several others were injured when two trains collided near the Horizon View train station in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, on Wednesday evening.

Main Line Passenger Services management said the Premier Classe passenger train collided with a stationary goods train on Wednesday at about 9.53pm.

The train was travelling from Cape Town with 36 passengers and 14 staff members on board.

Five passengers got off in Kimberley before the crash.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said a man and an elderly woman were found trapped inside a carriage of the passenger train.

The man sustained multiple injuries and was declared dead on the scene.

Meiring said rescue teams worked for more than two hours to free the entrapped woman. She was airlifted to Milpark hospital in a critical condition.

The other injured passengers were taken to Krugersdorp hospital. 

Alternative transport was arranged for the rest of the passengers.

Metrorail services will be affected along the Randfontein to Johannesburg lines.

Commuters are advised to use alternative transport.

MORE

Toddler injured as train crashes into car in Mpumalanga

Three people, including a two-year-old girl, were injured when a train collided with a car at the Jackaroo crossing in Witbank, Mpumalanga, on ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Master's student freed after two years in jail for rape he did not commit South Africa
  2. 'I can’t wait to drive past my ex in my new car': R114m Powerball winner South Africa
  3. Masks on mouths at Joburg's China Mall as coronavirus fears continue South Africa
  4. FREE TO READ | They studied for six years, only to discover they couldn’t ... South Africa
  5. FREE TO READ | Eskom: Public must pay R190bn to fix our mess. Judge: Think again South Africa

Latest Videos

Centurion barbershop customer on the run after killing robber
Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala dies
X