QwaQwa brothers arrested after father's brutal murder

Two brothers from QwaQwa in the Free State are behind bars after being arrested for the murder of their 49-year-old father, police said on Thursday.

Brig Sam Makhele said Nono Paulsi Monareng was murdered, apparently after a domestic dispute with his sons.

His eldest son, 24-year-old Matetela Fani Monareng, had allegedly rushed to the police station on Monday, telling police that there was a domestic dispute unfolding at his home.

“The police went with the complainant to his residence and on arrival they found a body of a man lying on the ground with his throat cut and multiple stab wounds to his upper body,” said Makhele.

The man was declared dead on scene.

“During preliminary investigation it was alleged that the deceased's youngest son, 21-year-old Mohau Ben Monareng, was fighting with his father, which ultimately led to the stabbing. Both brothers were arrested, detained and charged with murder,” Makhele said.

Makhele added that further investigations revealed that the elder brother “may have also been involved and that the father may have already been injured when he went to the police station to call the police”.

The siblings appeared in the Phuthaditjhaba magistrate’s court on Wednesday on charges of murder.

Their case was postponed to February 26 for a bail application.