South Africa

SAHRC to probe toxic KZN landfill site

13 February 2020 - 07:00 By TimesLIVE
A waste picker at the New England Road landfill site in Pietermaritzburg, where a number of fires have burnt in recent months.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The SA Human Rights commission (SAHRC) will launch an investigation into the New England Road landfill site in Pietermaritzburg, it said on Wednesday.

The move follows ongoing problems at the site, including several "uncontrollable" fires in recent months.

The commission noted other challenges, including: a poor leachate management system, pollution of the environment, non-functional equipment, a lack of gas, as well as a lack of air-quality monitoring.

"These have attributed to the emission of strong toxic fumes and the outbreak of several fires, which are posing severe threats to the sustainability of the environment and to the health and wellbeing of residents in both the local and surrounding communities," said the commission.

