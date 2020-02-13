Security guard stabbed at Addo Elephant Park

A manhunt has been launched for two men who allegedly stabbed a security guard at the entrance to Addo Elephant Park in the Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said the guard was on duty on Tuesday evening when a red Toyota Tazz with an unknown registration number stopped at the gate.

“One person disembarked from the vehicle and approached the security guard. The unknown man suddenly took out a firearm and instructed the security guard to hand over his firearm.

“The security guard informed the suspect that he was not carrying a firearm.”

A second man got out of the car and asked for the guard’s gun.

The man stabbed the guard in both hands.

Kinana said the guard managed to escape and reported the matter to the police.

A case of attempted robbery was opened.

No arrests were made.