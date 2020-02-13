South Africa

Security guard stabbed at Addo Elephant Park

13 February 2020 - 07:10 By Iavan Pijoos
A security guard was stabbed in both hands during an attempted robbery at Addo Elephant Park on Tuesday evening. File photo.
A security guard was stabbed in both hands during an attempted robbery at Addo Elephant Park on Tuesday evening. File photo.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

A manhunt has been launched for two men who allegedly stabbed a security guard at the entrance to Addo Elephant Park in the Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said the guard was on duty on Tuesday evening when a red Toyota Tazz with an unknown registration number stopped at the gate.

“One person disembarked from the vehicle and approached the security guard. The unknown man suddenly took out a firearm and instructed the security guard to hand over his firearm.

“The security guard informed the suspect that he was not carrying a firearm.”

A second man got out of the car and asked for the guard’s gun.

The man stabbed the guard in both hands.

Kinana said the guard managed to escape and reported the matter to the police.  

A case of attempted robbery was opened.

No arrests were made.

MORE

Police officer and security guard gunned down in Tembisa

A police officer and a security guard were shot dead in an attack by a group of armed men in Tembisa on the East Rand on Saturday afternoon, police ...
News
1 week ago

KZN security guard in serious condition after robbery at primary school

A security guard was seriously injured during a robbery at a primary school in Umlazi, south of Durban, on Sunday.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Master's student freed after two years in jail for rape he did not commit South Africa
  2. 'I can’t wait to drive past my ex in my new car': R114m Powerball winner South Africa
  3. Masks on mouths at Joburg's China Mall as coronavirus fears continue South Africa
  4. FREE TO READ | They studied for six years, only to discover they couldn’t ... South Africa
  5. FREE TO READ | Eskom: Public must pay R190bn to fix our mess. Judge: Think again South Africa

Latest Videos

Centurion barbershop customer on the run after killing robber
Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala dies
X