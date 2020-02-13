South Africa

Two Gauteng cops arrested on R200,000 extortion charge

13 February 2020 - 18:24 By TimesLIVE
Two Gauteng cops have been arrested for trying to extort R200,000 from a man. Stock image.
Image: 123RF.COM/BELCHONOK

Two Gauteng cops have been arrested for trying to extort R200,000 from a man.

Police said on Thursday evening that the two armed officers — Sgt Andries Japhter Phukubje, 42, and Const Rosinah Kedibone Komana, 40 — went to the home of a Gauteng resident and accused him of a crime.

A third man — described as an “accomplice” — Stephen Tshepo Rakgatho, 50, was also arrested.

“It is alleged that on Saturday, the trio stormed the complainant’s house brandishing rifles and demanded entry into his house. They claimed to be investigating allegations of fake diesel that was being stored in his yard.

“During the encounter they allegedly demanded a R200,000 gratification in order for him not to be arrested. The complainant handed them R50,000 in cash and agreed to pay the balance on Monday,” said police spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

He said that the incident was then reported to the Hawks, who launched an undercover operation on Tuesday which “resulted in the arrest of the three suspects immediately after the outstanding balance was paid to them”.

The three men appeared in the Kempton Park magistrate's court on Wednesday, and were released on R5,000 bail each. The matter is expected back in court on March 17.

