WATCH | Cash van bombed on N3 near Spruitview

A cash van was bombed on the N3 near Spruitview in Ekurhuleni on Monday morning.

National police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili said the heist happened at 7.48am.

Ekurhuleni metro police department spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said traffic was heavily affected on the N3 south between the foot bridge and the Leondale Road off-ramp.

The N3 is partially closed between the Heidelberg off-ramp and Leondale foot bridge.

Mokheseng said injuries were reported.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.