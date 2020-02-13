South Africa

WATCH | Cash van bombed on N3 near Spruitview

13 February 2020 - 08:55 By Iavan Pijoos
A cash van was bombed on the N3 in Ekurhuleni on Thursday morning.
A cash van was bombed on the N3 in Ekurhuleni on Thursday morning.
Image: Supplied

A cash van was bombed on the N3 near Spruitview in Ekurhuleni on Monday morning.

National police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili said the heist happened at 7.48am.

Ekurhuleni metro police department spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said traffic was heavily affected on the N3 south between the foot bridge and the Leondale Road off-ramp.

The N3 is partially closed between the Heidelberg off-ramp and Leondale foot bridge.

Mokheseng said injuries were reported.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

Most read

  1. Master's student freed after two years in jail for rape he did not commit South Africa
  2. 'I can’t wait to drive past my ex in my new car': R114m Powerball winner South Africa
  3. Masks on mouths at Joburg's China Mall as coronavirus fears continue South Africa
  4. FREE TO READ | They studied for six years, only to discover they couldn’t ... South Africa
  5. FREE TO READ | Eskom: Public must pay R190bn to fix our mess. Judge: Think again South Africa

Latest Videos

Centurion barbershop customer on the run after killing robber
Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala dies
X