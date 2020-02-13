South Africa

We saved millions by settling out of court, says Gauteng health department

13 February 2020 - 15:16 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
The Gauteng health department claims it has saved up to R10m on medico-legal cases through mediation.
The Gauteng health department claims it has saved up to R10m on medico-legal cases through mediation.
Image: 123RF/everydayplus

The Gauteng health department says it has saved up to R10m on medico-legal cases by settling disputes out of court.

According to Kwara Kekana, spokesperson for MEC Bandile Masuku, this amount excluded the legal costs and costs of acquiring medical experts that could have been incurred through litigation had these cases not been mediated.

“The mediation process has proven to be one of the most successful factors in reducing cases of medical negligence and reducing the contingent liability thus far,” Kekana said in a statement. The mediation strategy was implemented in October 2019.

Legal claims against Gauteng health up by more than R4 billion

While “some of the claims may be frivolous or not stand up to scrutiny”‚ the Democratic Alliance’s Jack Bloom said it is of “great concern” that ...
Politics
4 years ago

“Mediation resumed in February for the year 2020 and the department has since mediated seven more matters in February. The status of each case will be outlined once the administration process is concluded. The department has mediated a total of 13 matters since October to date,” she said.

Kekana said that the department’s reputation was being restored as the complainants felt valued by the mediation team and process.

“Not only did the department save on the capital amount, it is also important to note that the greatest savings were on litigation costs which would have accumulated through the years even before the matter had gone to court,” she added.

MORE

Liability claims 'driving out SA's obstetricians'

The rise in legal claims means ob-gyns can now expect to pay more than R1m a year for malpractice insurance
Business
1 week ago

Gauteng health department 'worst' for non-payment, owes R1.7bn

Gauteng's health department is the "worst" in the province when it comes to non-payment of suppliers with 987 businesses owed a combined R1.9bn ...
Politics
3 months ago

Progress as 11 CEOs appointed at state hospitals

The Gauteng Department of Health has appointed 11 CEOs at state hospitals, as part of its goal to improve governance, patient experience, staff ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Master's student freed after two years in jail for rape he did not commit South Africa
  2. 'I can’t wait to drive past my ex in my new car': R114m Powerball winner South Africa
  3. Masks on mouths at Joburg's China Mall as coronavirus fears continue South Africa
  4. Two women bust with R1.2m worth of explosives boarding bus to Gauteng South Africa
  5. FREE TO READ | They studied for six years, only to discover they couldn’t ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Zozibini's homecoming: Miss Universe met with cheers in Joburg
The State of the Presidents: A closer look at SA’s presidents
X