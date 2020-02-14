South Africa

All together now as integrated suburb is unveiled at Cape Town hospital site

14 February 2020 - 15:48 By Dave Chambers
An architect's impression of the layout of Conradie Park, between Thornton and Pinelands in Cape Town.
An architect's impression of the layout of Conradie Park, between Thornton and Pinelands in Cape Town.
Image: Concor

A development that claims to be SA’s first fully integrated, mixed-income, mixed-use suburb has been unveiled on the site of an old hospital in Cape Town.

The 22ha Conradie Park, between Thornton and Pinelands, will eventually have more than 3,500 homes as well as shops, commercial buildings, two schools and a hotel.

The 22ha earmarked for Conradie Park has been unused since the hospital that occupied the site closed in 2002.
The 22ha earmarked for Conradie Park has been unused since the hospital that occupied the site closed in 2002.
Image: Concor

Some of the homes on the site of the former Conradie Hospital will be subsidised or grant funded, while others will be sold for prices ranging upwards from R950,000. The first phase, just launched, contains 99 homes.

The project is a partnership between the Western Cape government and developer Concor, which bought the land for R200m and plans to spend R3bn developing it.

Announcing it last year, the Western Cape cabinet said the so-called Conradie Better Living Model Game Changer would “assist in addressing the apartheid spatial-planning legacy by creating well-located‚ affordable‚ integrated housing opportunities”.

The layout and location of the 3,500-home Conradie Park in Cape Town.
The layout and location of the 3,500-home Conradie Park in Cape Town.
Image: Concor

Conradie, which operated as a hospital between 1938 and 2002‚ is near Voortrekker Road and a railway line‚ offering residents easy access to public transport.

The schools on the site will each have 800 pupils. The development is expected to take up to seven years to complete‚ creating more than 2‚000 jobs during construction.

Conradie Park’s head of sales, Wayne Lawson, said the development would be aspirational. “By connecting various groups, those renting subsidised housing will be inspired to buy subsidised properties,” he said.

“Subsidised homeowners will in turn strive to buy their first house on the open market. The model provides social and financial support for this.”

Old hospital set to heal Cape Town's apartheid wounds

Sixteen years after a Cape Town hospital closed‚ it is a step closer to becoming home for thousands of families.
News
1 year ago

Concor project leader Mark Schonrock, said the model showed how state-owned land could be used to boost economic growth while providing mixed-income housing in one neighbourhood.

Foot and cycling paths were part of a non-motorised transport plan while green technology had been applied to energy, water and waste management.

“We’re essentially building a new, affordable, sustainable, self-contained town for the future characterised by integration, connection and inspiration,” said Schonrock.

“It’s a first, and the public is embracing the vision and its potential to help address the country’s housing challenges.”

READ MORE

John Steenhuisen on inequality in SA: 'It can be addressed based on poverty instead of race'

John Steenhuisen says using race as a proxy for disadvantage has failed many 'ordinary black South Africans'
Politics
1 week ago

Rondebosch golf club: City of Cape Town accused of 'subsidising the wealthy elite'

The City of Cape Town is “subsidising the wealthy elite” by planning to extend the lease on the Rondebosch golf course for another 10 years at a very ...
News
3 weeks ago

One plot, three dwellings: Cape Town loosens ‘spatial apartheid’

Three is no longer a crowd in Cape Town, where homeowners are now allowed to have three dwellings on a single residential plot.
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Master's student freed after two years in jail for rape he did not commit South Africa
  2. Two women bust with R1.2m worth of explosives boarding bus to Gauteng South Africa
  3. FREE TO READ | They studied for six years, only to discover they couldn’t ... South Africa
  4. Venomous boomslang rescued from a south coast beach South Africa
  5. Cops find 27 sheep and four men crammed into a Quantum taxi South Africa

Latest Videos

Politicians react to SONA 2020
#SONA2020 top talking points: All you need to know
X