All together now as integrated suburb is unveiled at Cape Town hospital site

Some of the homes on the site of the former Conradie Hospital will be subsidised or grant funded, while others will be sold for prices ranging upwards from R950,000. The first phase, just launched, contains 99 homes.

The project is a partnership between the Western Cape government and developer Concor, which bought the land for R200m and plans to spend R3bn developing it.

Announcing it last year, the Western Cape cabinet said the so-called Conradie Better Living Model Game Changer would “assist in addressing the apartheid spatial-planning legacy by creating well-located‚ affordable‚ integrated housing opportunities”.