Body of 15-month-old North West baby found under a rock

14 February 2020 - 13:29 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Mpho Kgoroyadira was allegedly kidnapped on Saturday night while sleeping with her 22-year-old mother in a house in Extension 12, Jouberton.
Image: 123RF/udra

The body of a 15-month-old baby has been discovered hidden under a rock in Jouberton, North West.

Mpho Kgoroyadira was allegedly kidnapped on Saturday while sleeping with her 22-year-old mother in a house in Extension 12, at about 8pm.

Colonel Adéle Myburgh, police spokesperson, said the baby's mother woke up and realised that there was a person in their house.

“The unknown suspect grabbed Mpho and fled on foot. The suspect was not seen after the incident and a kidnapping case was opened.

“Since the baby’s disappearance, police had been searching for her through various platforms, including Amber Alert.

“After the baby’s body was found (on Thursday), a case of murder is under investigation. No arrests have been made,” Myburgh said.

Mpho's body was found after a search conducted by police, about 50 community members and a local councillor.

Anyone with information that can assist police with investigations is requested to contact the investigation officer, Captain Kagiso Disipi on cell: 082 856 1748. Anonymous information can be submitted on the MySAPSApp or by calling the Crime Stop Hotline number on 08600 10111.

