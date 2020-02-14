Body of 15-month-old North West baby found under a rock
The body of a 15-month-old baby has been discovered hidden under a rock in Jouberton, North West.
Mpho Kgoroyadira was allegedly kidnapped on Saturday while sleeping with her 22-year-old mother in a house in Extension 12, at about 8pm.
Colonel Adéle Myburgh, police spokesperson, said the baby's mother woke up and realised that there was a person in their house.
“The unknown suspect grabbed Mpho and fled on foot. The suspect was not seen after the incident and a kidnapping case was opened.
“Since the baby’s disappearance, police had been searching for her through various platforms, including Amber Alert.
“After the baby’s body was found (on Thursday), a case of murder is under investigation. No arrests have been made,” Myburgh said.
Mpho's body was found after a search conducted by police, about 50 community members and a local councillor.
Anyone with information that can assist police with investigations is requested to contact the investigation officer, Captain Kagiso Disipi on cell: 082 856 1748. Anonymous information can be submitted on the MySAPSApp or by calling the Crime Stop Hotline number on 08600 10111.