South Africa

Cum laude graduate waiting for prosthetic limbs and wheelchair promised 16 years ago

14 February 2020 - 06:00 By Thomo Nkgadima
Tinyiko Gwambe's family says she was promised an electric wheelchair and prosthetic limbs by the Limpopo government when she was nine. Now 24, she is pleading for help.
Tinyiko Gwambe's family says she was promised an electric wheelchair and prosthetic limbs by the Limpopo government when she was nine. Now 24, she is pleading for help.
Image: Thomo Nkgadima

Tinyiko Gwambe, who has excelled at university despite suffering from a rare disability, is appealing for the help first promised to her as a child.

Gwambe, 24, from Tshilamba near Thohoyandou in Limpopo, was born with Tetra-Amelia syndrome. She has no hands and one leg. To write, she balances a pen with her upper arm against her lower cheek by tilting her head.

Despite these constraints, the wheelchair-bound student completed a four-year social- work degree cum laude at the University of Pretoria last year. Now she is pursuing a master's degree.

“Living with a disability has never presented disability to me at all. I was born like this and have accepted myself and can do things able-bodied persons can do,” she said.

But she is hoping for mobility aids so she can improve her quality of life and better look  for work.

Her father, Zacharia Gwambe, 67, said the premier's office had helped the family with transport when she was a child to ensure she could obtain medical treatment at a hospital in Polokwane. He said there was, at the time, a promise to help her get an electric wheelchair and be fitted with artificial limbs.

“It pains me so much that they promised a good thing. Unfortunately her mother died [nine years ago] before she could even see her daughter realising her wish,” he said.

‘I am not going to die until I complete my matric’: pupil with cerebral palsy

Mandle Nkosi Mbatha looked his father in the eyes and said: 'I am not going to die until I reach my goals'
News
1 month ago

The distraught father said he had been told in the past it was expensive to get help for his daughter and the “government is struggling to raise funds”.

Kenny Mathivha, spokesperson for the office of the premier, said: “If she comes with a proposal it may be looked into. There's a disabled desk in the office of the premier run by people with disability to run and deal with challenges faced by people with disability.

“The office does not have funds for such promises, it relies on fundraising.”

Gwambe, whose university studies were financed by a loan from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, commutes to lectures on public transport from a room she rents in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria. She relies on friends to help with household chores and other tasks.

“A conscious decision I took about my life was, either I was going to live for the rest of my life being miserable because of my condition or I was going to make the most of it,” she said.

MORE

They studied for six years, only to discover they couldn’t graduate

Nineteen medical orthotics and prosthetics students who enrolled for a degree at Walter Sisulu University discovered after six years of studying that ...
News
1 day ago

I'm still not sure how I do it, says inspirational one-legged surfer

Losing a limb in a motorbike accident did not stop Donovan Kane from competing for waves. Now he mentors aspiring adaptive surfers who'd like to do ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Master's student freed after two years in jail for rape he did not commit

An Mdantsane man, who was jailed for eight years for rape walked out of St Alban’s Prison in Port Elizabeth after spending two years inside for a ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Master's student freed after two years in jail for rape he did not commit South Africa
  2. Two women bust with R1.2m worth of explosives boarding bus to Gauteng South Africa
  3. FREE TO READ | They studied for six years, only to discover they couldn’t ... South Africa
  4. Venomous boomslang rescued from a south coast beach South Africa
  5. Cops find 27 sheep and four men crammed into a Quantum taxi South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema, De Lille, MPs speak after chaos causes Sona 2020 to be suspended
Zozibini's homecoming: Miss Universe met with cheers in Joburg
X