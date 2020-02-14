Elite special task force police officer murdered for phones and TVs

An elite special task force police officer was murdered on Thursday evening at his Cape Town home.

Four suspects entered the officer's home in Tsazo Street, Mfuleni, at about 9pm, said TimesLIVE sources.

The man, a warrant officer, was shot in the head after the suspects demanded he hand over his firearm.

It is understood the men repeatedly asked the victim and his girlfriend for his firearm. When he told them he did not keep it at home, one of the suspects shot him in the head.

The men then stole three cellphones and two TVs before fleeing in a silver Toyota Avanza.

The police officer was taken to hospital in a private vehicle, but he died on arrival.

It is understood the Hawks are investigating the murder.