South Africa

Elite special task force police officer murdered for phones and TVs

14 February 2020 - 11:52 By Aron Hyman and jeff wicks
A member of the special task force during an operation in Hangberg, Hout Bay, in August 2018.
A member of the special task force during an operation in Hangberg, Hout Bay, in August 2018.
Image: Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp

An elite special task force police officer was murdered on Thursday evening at his Cape Town home.

Four suspects entered the officer's home in Tsazo Street, Mfuleni, at about 9pm, said TimesLIVE sources.  

The man, a warrant officer, was shot in the head after the suspects demanded he hand over his firearm.

It is understood the men repeatedly asked the victim and his girlfriend for his firearm. When he told them he did not keep it at home, one of the suspects shot him in the head.

The men then stole three cellphones and two TVs before fleeing in a silver Toyota Avanza.

The police officer was taken to hospital in a private vehicle, but he died on arrival.

It is understood the Hawks are investigating the murder.

READ MORE

Seventh suspect arrested over Eastern Cape cop murder

On December 3 last year, police constable Lonwabo Soga was brutally gunned down while attending to a call-out in Coffee Bay in the Eastern Cape.
News
5 days ago

Cop killed, colleague wounded in Free State attack

A policeman was shot and his colleague wounded in Orkney in the Free State on Saturday night.
News
5 days ago

WATCH | Cash van bombed on N3 near Spruitview, driver shot in head

A cash van was bombed on the N3 near Spruitview in Ekurhuleni on Thursday morning
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Master's student freed after two years in jail for rape he did not commit South Africa
  2. Two women bust with R1.2m worth of explosives boarding bus to Gauteng South Africa
  3. FREE TO READ | They studied for six years, only to discover they couldn’t ... South Africa
  4. Venomous boomslang rescued from a south coast beach South Africa
  5. Cops find 27 sheep and four men crammed into a Quantum taxi South Africa

Latest Videos

Politicians react to SONA 2020
#SONA2020 top talking points: All you need to know
X