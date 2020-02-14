From Sona suspension to Ndlozi's 'our perfect wedding' jab - six moments you might have missed

The 2020 state of the nation address (Sona) was more than just about the president outlining his plan of action on tackling some of SA's challenges, such as unemployment, the ailing economy and embattled state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

Members of the EFF delivered on their promise to disrupt President Cyril Ramaphosa's address by calling for the axing of public enterprises ministerPravin Gordhan and the dismissal of former president FW de Klerk from the house.

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise suspended the Sona after more than an hour of EFF disruptions.

Here are five moments from the Sona:

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to Boy Mamabolo