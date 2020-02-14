From Sona suspension to Ndlozi's 'our perfect wedding' jab - six moments you might have missed
The 2020 state of the nation address (Sona) was more than just about the president outlining his plan of action on tackling some of SA's challenges, such as unemployment, the ailing economy and embattled state-owned enterprises (SOEs).
Members of the EFF delivered on their promise to disrupt President Cyril Ramaphosa's address by calling for the axing of public enterprises ministerPravin Gordhan and the dismissal of former president FW de Klerk from the house.
National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise suspended the Sona after more than an hour of EFF disruptions.
Here are five moments from the Sona:
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to Boy Mamabolo
#SONA2020 | ANC's Boy Mamabolo rises on a point of order. He insists that the house has rules to be followed. pic.twitter.com/OVveVA7esI— SABC News Online (@SABCNewsOnline) February 13, 2020
South Africans are not proud- Thandi Modise
#SONA2020 | South Africa is not proud of us tonight say NA speaker Thandi Modise. She pleads for President Ramaphosa to proceed with the business of the day. pic.twitter.com/A44iyUa89M— SABC News Online (@SABCNewsOnline) February 13, 2020
Sona suspension by Thandi Modise
#SONA2020 | Speaker suspends the proceedings of the house after EFF disruption pic.twitter.com/u0n8row4Zd— SABC News Online (@SABCNewsOnline) February 13, 2020
We're held to ransom by a minority- Mangosuthu Buthelezi
#SONA2020 | Dr Mangosuthu Buthelezi - the majority of the members want to listen to the president. pic.twitter.com/YTgYbmCilh— SABC News Online (@SABCNewsOnline) February 13, 2020
EFF walks out of parliament after Sona reconvened
#SONA2020 | EFF is leaving the National Assembly, they chant Pravin must go. pic.twitter.com/as8Y8MZeyu— SABC News Online (@SABCNewsOnline) February 13, 2020
Ramaphosa and deputy president David Mabuza meet Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
[WATCH]: President @CyrilRamaphosa and Deputy President @DDMabuza during a meet and greet with Springboks Rugby Captain and Miss Universe @Zozitunzi after #SONA2020 at Tuynhuys in Cape Town. #GrowSouthAfrica #GrowSA 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/BPgC7VBBbI— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) February 13, 2020