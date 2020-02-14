South Africa

From Sona suspension to Ndlozi's 'our perfect wedding' jab - six moments you might have missed

14 February 2020 - 12:15 By Cebelihle Bhengu
National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise suspended the Sona in the buildings of Parliament in Cape Town after more than an hour of disruptions by members of the EFF.
National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise suspended the Sona in the buildings of Parliament in Cape Town after more than an hour of disruptions by members of the EFF.
Image: GCIS

The 2020 state of the nation address (Sona) was more than just about the president outlining his plan of action on tackling some of SA's challenges, such as unemployment, the ailing economy and embattled state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

Members of the EFF delivered on their promise to disrupt President Cyril Ramaphosa's  address by calling for the axing of public enterprises ministerPravin Gordhan and the dismissal of former president FW de Klerk from the house.

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise suspended the Sona after more than an hour of EFF disruptions.

Here are five moments from the Sona:

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to Boy Mamabolo

South Africans are not proud- Thandi Modise 

Sona suspension by Thandi Modise 

We're held to ransom by a minority- Mangosuthu Buthelezi 

EFF walks out of parliament after Sona reconvened 

Ramaphosa and deputy president David Mabuza meet Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi

Sona reaction: PR win, flat on execution

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Sona on Thursday was met with little enthusiasm, but received a PR win for satisfactory policy.
News
5 hours ago

What the experts are expecting from Sona 2020

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to deliver his much-anticipated state of the nation address (Sona) in parliament in Cape Town on Thursday.
Politics
1 day ago

WATCH | Video of De Klerk saying genocide killed more people than apartheid resurfaces

Malema's motion to have De Klerk removed from parliament was dismissed by National Assembly speaker, Thandi Modise
Politics
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Master's student freed after two years in jail for rape he did not commit South Africa
  2. Two women bust with R1.2m worth of explosives boarding bus to Gauteng South Africa
  3. FREE TO READ | They studied for six years, only to discover they couldn’t ... South Africa
  4. Venomous boomslang rescued from a south coast beach South Africa
  5. Cops find 27 sheep and four men crammed into a Quantum taxi South Africa

Latest Videos

Politicians react to SONA 2020
#SONA2020 top talking points: All you need to know
X