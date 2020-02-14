'I can't believe I am being made to feel like a guest in my own country': CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto

“I still can't believe I am being made to feel like a guest in my own country.”

These were the words of Cape Talk presenter Refilwe Moloto, who was tearful on air when describing what it's like to be a black person living in Cape Town.

On the 30th anniversary of former president Nelson Mandela's release, Moloto shared how a conversation with a friend was rudely interrupted by an elderly white woman, who told them to “shut up”.

Mandela was released from prison on February 11 1990, after the unbanning of political organisations such as the ANC, PAC and SACP.