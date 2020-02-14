Judge lays into lawyer who ‘rapaciously’ fleeced RAF clients

An attorney who was struck off for “rapacious plundering” of damages paid to road accident victims, has received a fresh upbraiding by the high court and was slapped with new costs orders.

Siyakudumisa Mlunguza turned to the Cape Town High Court in a bid to be reinstated as the executor of an estate that belonged to one of his RAF clients. The will, which was drawn up and witnessed by Mlunguza, said 25% of the proceeds of the estate would go to Mlunguza as executor.



