South Africa

Judge lays into lawyer who ‘rapaciously’ fleeced RAF clients

14 February 2020 - 08:00 By Dave Chambers
Attorney wanted to be reinstated as executor of an estate, even though he both witnessed and benefitted from it
An attorney who was struck off for “rapacious plundering” of damages paid to road accident victims, has received a fresh upbraiding by the high court and was slapped with new costs orders.

Siyakudumisa Mlunguza turned to the Cape Town High Court in a bid to be reinstated as the executor of an estate that belonged to one of his RAF clients. The will, which was drawn up and witnessed by Mlunguza, said 25% of the proceeds of the estate would go to Mlunguza as executor.

