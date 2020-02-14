Khayelitsha schools demand security guards and metal detectors

Nowawethu Mosana, chairperson of KEF, said: “We have been asking the department to deploy guards to all the schools in Khayelitsha, but we have not yet received the guards.”

Mosana said teachers feel vulnerable while they teach pupils as no one guards their schools.

“Criminals disrupt learning and tuition and rob teachers of their belongings at gunpoint in broad daylight, leaving them traumatised,” she said.

Mosana claimed that armed “thugs” shot three teachers at various schools last year and four this year.

The KEF held the protest on the same day as the state of the nation address to draw the government’s attention to the school safety crisis.

Mosana said: “All the ministers are here in Cape Town today, so we hope the protest will attract their attention.”

She said residents were angry at the courts for letting off “school robbers” and giving them bail.

“The residents provide police with information regarding school burglaries and robberies in addition to CCTV footage received from schools and they arrest the thugs,” said Mosana, “but the courts don’t convict them.”

The schools don’t get updates from the police on the cases they open, she said.