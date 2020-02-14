South Africa

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | Eight steps into the clutches of a monster — where is Tazné van Wyk?

14 February 2020 - 11:09 By Nicole Engelbrecht
The Department of Community Safety is offering a R10,000 reward for information that could help find missing Tazne van Wyk.
The Department of Community Safety is offering a R10,000 reward for information that could help find missing Tazne van Wyk.
Image: Pink Ladies

Eight-year-old Tazné van Wyk left her home on Friday (7 February 2020). All she had to do was walk eight steps to a tuck shop almost next to her home.

She made it there, but somewhere in the eight steps back, with her lollipop in hand, she disappeared.

The Pink Ladies, a missing person’s activism organisation, released a poster shortly after  to confirm Tazné’s kidnapping, and along with it was a photograph of the man who was believed to have snatched her.

In this week’s spotlight minisode, True Crime South Africa discusses Tazné’s shocking kidnapping and discusses the speculation about the man who is alleged to have taken her.

We also delve into the strange and tragic murder of Pietermaritzburg businesswoman and socialite Kavitha Nerputh who won a protection order against harassment and was found dead in her vehicle shortly after, as well as two other cases now being discussed in the media.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION:  

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082 821 3447).

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA.

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

PODCAST | Slaughter of innocence: Flippie Venter's story

In 2004, Flippie Venter was on a peacekeeping mission in Burundi when he was arrested and charged with the rape and murder of a 14-year-old sex ...
News
6 days ago

PODCAST | 'SA’s Princess' – still missing two years later

On December 31 2017, 3-year-old Siphesihle Dlamini was snatched from within metres of her mother and while surrounded by an entire church congregation
News
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | The Modimolle Monster: when love becomes war

Johan Kotze's sadistic case of domestic violence and murder
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Master's student freed after two years in jail for rape he did not commit South Africa
  2. Two women bust with R1.2m worth of explosives boarding bus to Gauteng South Africa
  3. FREE TO READ | They studied for six years, only to discover they couldn’t ... South Africa
  4. Venomous boomslang rescued from a south coast beach South Africa
  5. Cops find 27 sheep and four men crammed into a Quantum taxi South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema, De Lille, MPs speak after chaos causes Sona 2020 to be suspended
Zozibini's homecoming: Miss Universe met with cheers in Joburg
X