South Africa

Pupil allegedly selling crystal meth for R50 a packet at Vanderbijlpark school

14 February 2020 - 07:36 By Iavan Pijoos
Small packets of crystal meth were found at the school.
Image: Gauteng department of community safety

A 17-year-old pupil was arrested after he was allegedly found selling drugs at a Vanderbijlpark school, the Gauteng department of community safety said.

An operation was conducted on Thursday at a school in Bophelong, Vanderbijlpark, by Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela and MEC for Community Safety Faith Mazibuko.

The operation was part of the province's Operation O Kae Molao.

During the search, pupils were found in possession of packets of crystal meth and dangerous weapons, the officials said.

“In this school we found dangerous weapons including knives, even girls carry knives. The most shocking one was to find crystal meth among some of the learners. They alleged that they are selling for others. There are also known boys here who terrorise teachers, and teachers are not safe in our schools.”

The crystal meth was being sold for R50 a packet.

