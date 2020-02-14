South Africa

Teacher suspended for 'throwing water bottle' and injuring pupil

14 February 2020 - 15:58 By Naledi Shange
A pupil at a North West school was injured in the head after being hit with a water bottle. Stock photo.
A pupil at a North West school was injured in the head after being hit with a water bottle. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ralphgillen

A teacher who allegedly threw a water bottle at a pupil, injuring his head, has been placed on suspension.

The suspension was confirmed by the North West department of education on Friday, in response to the incident at Geelhout Park Secondary School last week Thursday.

“It is alleged that after the meal break interval, pupils were going back to their respective classes when the educator allegedly threw a bottle of water at the head of a pupil,” said department spokesperson Elias Malindi.

The pupil sustained a laceration on his head and was “taken to the principal's office and subsequently to the clinic by the educator”, said Malindi.

Department officials were deployed to the school as soon as they were alerted about the incident.

“The department will also send the inclusive education unit to conduct counselling to all the pupils at the school who have been affected by the incident,” said Malindi.

Provincial education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela reminded teachers that corporal punishment — in any form — was no longer allowed in schools.

“Corporal punishment within the education sector has been abolished since 1997 by the South African Schools Act,” said the MEC.

“The issue of corporal punishment in our schools is abolished and there is no educator who is allowed to implement it. There are alternative ways to discipline pupils which should be followed by educators.”

Investigations into the incident continue while the teacher is on suspension.

MORE

Ex-pupil, 18, jailed for raping, robbing school teacher

The Lephalale Regional Court has sentenced two men accused of breaking into one of the accused’s former school teacher’s home and ultimately ...
News
6 hours ago

Schoolgirl killed by teacher's car in Soshanguve, another raped in Tembisa

The Gauteng education department has lost yet another learner, while in a separate incident on Wednesday, a mentally disabled girl was raped.
News
1 day ago

'When people laughed at him, I would wipe his tears': Friend of schoolboy who fell to his death

Mourners at the memorial service of a grade 10 pupil, Kelebogile Reuben Molopyane, on Friday sobbed as speakers gave moving tributes about his time ...
News
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. Master's student freed after two years in jail for rape he did not commit South Africa
  2. Two women bust with R1.2m worth of explosives boarding bus to Gauteng South Africa
  3. FREE TO READ | They studied for six years, only to discover they couldn’t ... South Africa
  4. Venomous boomslang rescued from a south coast beach South Africa
  5. Cops find 27 sheep and four men crammed into a Quantum taxi South Africa

Latest Videos

Politicians react to SONA 2020
#SONA2020 top talking points: All you need to know
X