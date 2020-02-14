Tourists 'robbed at knifepoint' near shipwreck on Noordhoek Beach

Three tourists were robbed near the Kakapo shipwreck on Noordhoek Beach in Cape Town on Friday afternoon.

Fish Hoek neighbourhood watch chairperson André Blom said three suspects robbed the tourists at knifepoint on an isolated section of the long stretch of beach.

“The suspects are believed to be youngsters from Ocean View. They were armed with knives,” he said.

He said their cellphones, cameras, and wallets were stolen.

“It has been quiet in that area for some time since the police conducted operations to catch suspects but it seems that these youngsters want to establish themselves in the area now,” he said.

“The tourists didn't want to open a case because they just wanted to get out of the area. That's going to make it difficult for us now to catch the suspects,” said Blom.

Police had yet to respond to queries about the incident at the time of publishing.